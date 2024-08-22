Woman seriously injured in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emergency crews rushed a woman suffering from serious injuries to the hospital this morning.

Police officers found her on the 330 block of Tierra Mission in Far East El Paso at 6:13 this morning. They had been called out to the residential area on a welfare check, officials say.

Police have not yet identified the woman, describing her only as being in her "upper thirties."

One person is in custody at this time, police officials tell ABC-7.

No more information is available.