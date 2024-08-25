El Paso Police seek information on the identity of a woman captured on security cameras using a stolen credit card

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are asking the community for help to identify a woman who was recorded as she used a stolen credit card at several East El Paso stores.

The woman is described as having a light complexion with a large build. She was last seen driving a white, four-door car.

Police say the credit card was stolen from a car parked at the 11100 block of Leo Collins on July 23.

Later that day, police say the stolen credit card was used at a sporting goods store on Gateway West. Then she attempted to use the card at an electronics store next door and a convenience store.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identity and arrest of the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The community can also submit a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may qualify for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.