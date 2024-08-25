Skip to Content
Socorro Police respond to crash, all lanes open

UPDATE: First responders and police have cleared the crash at Passmore and Alameda. All lanes are now open.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of Socorro is asking drivers to be cautious and use alternative routes after a multi-vehicle crash at Passmore and Alameda in the Lower Valley.

Police responded to the crash and say the east bound lane is currently open, but suggest driver use Jesus Barrera, Vineyard, and Socorro Road to avoid the congestion.

No word yet on any injuries.

