Segundo Barrio community holds annual block party

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)-- Since 2017, Segundo Barrio has come together every year to celebrate their neighborhood. People could be seen dancing in the street at the corner of Fourth ave and Park St.

Pablo Lopez, president of Segundo Barrio says "the block party is like a reward for our community so they can know that the community's appreciated and they deserve a dance, a block party."

I spoke with residents near and far who say what they love the most about the neighborhood is the people, how close they are and how they look out for each other.