Socorro ISD students learn about exciting careers, school programs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Students, parents, and teachers gathered at Pebble Hills High School Saturday morning to learn about careers in business, science, and other industries.

It was part of the Socorro Independent School District's Career Awareness Showcase.

4th to 8th graders talked to law enforcement officers, veterinarians, chefs, and even farmers about opportunities in those fields.

Teachers and students from the Aztec Architecture Academy, the Libertas Academy, the Health Professions Academy, and the district' Career and Technical Education Programs made presentations for students and parents about what the programs offer.

Organizers say the event is geared toward helping students explore their future career options and help them learn what they need to concentrate in order to go into that field.

The event included a costume contest and a raffle.