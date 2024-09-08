5 dead at Juarez quinceañera party, 3 were minors

JUAREZ, Chih. (KVIA) - The Chihuahua State Attorney General's office identified the victims of an armed attack at a quinceañera party late Saturday.

Juarez police received a call of shots fired just before midnight at a house on Marcelo Caraveo Street in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood.

Officer arrived to the scene to find three minors dead.

The first victim is identified as being between 15 and 20 years of age, a 16-year-old boy with the initials of K.H.R., and another male minor who has not been identified yet.

Two other victims were taken to an area hospital but died from their injuries a short time later according to the District Attorney's office.

One of those victims, a 17-year-old identified with the initials of I.M.O and the other a 19-year-old man identified as Daniel T. H.

Four other people suffered gunshot wounds, two of those minors and remain hospitalized.

The investigation continues and authorities have not revealed a motion in the attack.