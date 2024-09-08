Grand opening of The Culinary Studio and Venue

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso based custom catering company opened its doors to local foodies looking for some great grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options.

The Culinary Studio and Venue is owned by Jordan and Tara Freedman.

Tara Freedman has been interested and dedicated to the food industry since she was just 13. In 2017 she founded NOSH at Montecillo, quickly becoming a favorite eatery for many El Pasoans.

Jordan Freedman ran a successful food truck for many years.

They worked together for five years primarily as a catering company, but decided to expand.

"Our objective here is to create community and be able to see our clients on a more frequent basis rather than waiting until they have an event to see us," said Tara Freedman. "We hope that we get to see them very often."

The Freedman's say it's a Jewish deli inspired menu providing meal prep, creative coffee drinks, and a range of other food options.

Their new event space, "The Venue," is available to rent for gatherings, celebrations, and special events.