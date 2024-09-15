Skip to Content
Franklin High School football player dies in crash, 2 others also killed, 2 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Franklin High School football coach, Daren Walker, confirms the death of 17-year-old Emmanuel Lopez in a crash on I-10 in Arizona near the New Mexico state line.

Emmanuel, his sister, uncle, father and another woman were driving from Lubbock, Texas where Franklin High School played against the Monterey Plainsman Friday night, Walker confirms with ABC-7.

They were driving from Lubbock to Arizona to see the NFL's Arizona Cardinals play against the LA Rams Sunday morning, according to the coach.

Lopez was a Senior, and was a part of the football program all four years. He played Wide Receiver/ Safety.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a two-vehicle collision occurred on I-10 West in San Simon, Arizona about 11 miles from the New Mexico state line just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

A semi crashed into the vehicle Lopez and his family were riding in, three of the passengers including Lopez were killed and two others received life threatening injuries, the spokesman for the Arizona DPS said.

The semi caught fire after the crash, the condition of the driver is unknown.

A vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin High School football field.

Yvonne Suarez

Bea Martinez

Brianna Perez

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

