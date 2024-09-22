Law enforcement respond to “tasing” incident in West El Paso Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Several law enforcement agencies responded to a "tasing" incident along Doniphan and Sunland Park in West El Paso Sunday evening.

Texas Department of Public Safety, El Paso Police, El Paso Fire, and U.S. Border Patrol were at the scene surrounding a dark colored pick up truck.

ABC-7 crews saw more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles and a man being taken into custody at around 7 p.m.

According to fire dispatch, it was a "tasing" incident and nobody was taken to the hospital.

The response blocked several lanes in the area.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information.