Save lives by donating blood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Vitalant and Cielo Vista Mall are asking the community to roll up their sleeves and donate the gift of life.

The mall is hosting Vitalant Blood Drives Sunday to help store up the blood supply.

Vitalant staff will be in the lower level of the mall by JC Penney from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Every two seconds someone needs blood, according to Vitalant. From trauma cases to cancer patients to surgeries.

A single blood donation can help up to three patients.

