Singer-songwriter, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88

LOS ANGELES, California (KVIA) - The Associated Press is reporting the death of Kris Kristofferson, he was 88.

The country music singer and Hollywood actor died in his home, surrounded by his family according to an email from a family spokeswoman to the AP.

No cause of death was given.

Kristofferson was a Texas native and wrote several songs including "For the Good Times" and "Me and Bobby McGee."

He starred alongside Barbara Streisand in the original "A Star is Born" winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. He starred with Ellen Burstyn in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" and played Wesley Snipes mentor in the 1998 movie "Blade".

Kristofferson won six music awards, 4 Grammys, and numerous nominations throughout his career.