3 people taken to area hospitals after multi-vehicle crash on McNutt Road

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - A multi-vehicle crash along McNutt Road and 4t Street in Sunland Park, New Mexico sent three people to an area hospital with injuries.

It happened after 2 p.m. Saturday with Sunland Park Fire responding. They say three vehicles collided with each other and the airbags deployed.

Our ABC-7 crew says emergency crews were attempting to take one of the injured out of the vehicle as they arrived at the scene.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

Sunland Park Fire urges drivers to "please be safe when driving in the city."

