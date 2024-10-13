El Paso Animal Services hosts “Wag-O-Ween” pet carnival, adoption event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The second annual Wag-O-Ween pet carnival provided fun activities for pet owners and their furbabies.

It was also an opportunity for those looking to add to their family, to meet some adoptable pets.

“El Paso Animal Services always at capacity, we have about 900 to 1000 animals looking for a forever home right now,” said Michele Anderson, El Paso Animal Services. "If you're looking to add a new member to your family, visit us at any of our locations. Or, you know, visit us, visit our friends at any of our rescues, that are local as well."

The El Paso Animal Services hosted the carnival that included jumping balloons, music, food trucks, local vendors and a pet costume contest.

BISSELL Pets Empty the Shelters program offered fee-waived adoptions of cats and dogs. Discounted vaccines were also available.

"They got some really great dogs here. And honestly, that would be pretty. That would be the best place for anybody to find a pet," said dog owner Desiree Nieto of the event.

If you were not able to attend this event, El Paso Animal Services encourages you to visit the Animal Rescue League, local Humane Society and other area shelters and pet rescues when looking to adopt.