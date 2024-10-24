Socorro resident affected by red flour beetle infestation shares daily challenges

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- One Socorro resident opened the doors of her home to ABC-7 to show how dire the red flour beetle infestation has become for some residents.

Socorro resident and restaurant owner Norma Pimentel told ABC-7 that since her home was invaded by the red flour beetle all she does is clean for hours.

“All I do is clean. I'm like Cinderella. Just cleaning day and night," said Pimentel.

Pimentel says she now has to open her business at 2:30 a.m. every day since to clean due to infestation. Not only this, but Pimentel also says that the situation has forced her to eat take out every day as her kitchen's home is filled with the red flour beetles.

Pimentel told ABC-7 that if the situation in her home does not get better, she will have to consider other options, including leaving Socorro.