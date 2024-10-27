Gadsden ISD reports the death of Principal of Riverside Elementary

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Gadsden Independent School District is mourning the death of Riverside Elementary School Principal Vicente Sanchez.

The District said Sanchez had been in education for almost 40 years and was "deeply respected and cherished within our community."

Sanchez died at his home unexpectedly Sunday evening.

The District is making counselors and mental health professionals available at the campus to help students and staff process the news.

District administrators ask for privacy and respect for the Sanchez family at this time to allow them to grieve the loss of their loved one.

No details on any funeral or memorial services were announced.