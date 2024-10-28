“The end is near for folks,” experts say cleanup efforts will resolve the Socorro beetle infestation

SOCORRO, TX (KVIA) — Crews in El Paso’s lower valley will begin a major cleanup effort today to tackle the unusual red flour beetle infestation.

Pecan shells have been identified as the primary source of food for the beetles, which is what led thousands of them into homes. ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Robert Puckett, an extension entomologist at Texas A&M University in College Station, who says the pecan shell removal is crucial step toward relief.

Puckett visited Socorro last week and spoke to residents, “This is only the second time I’ve seen this happen in my 20 years,” he said. “It happened to be last year in another city in Texas, a very, very similar situation.” Puckett says discarded almond shells became the breeding ground for the beetles in that situation. He says once they were removed, the red flour beetle issue quickly declined, expecting the same relief here in Socorro.

Crews are scheduled to start removing the pecan shells today, but experts warn residents may see a temporary surge in beetle activity during the removal process. As the beetles are stirred up from their nests in the shells, they may be drawn to nearby homes in search of new food sources.

Puckett recommends residents take precautions, including sealing doors and windows, storing food in airtight containers, and applying insecticide around their home’s exterior.

The cleanup could take about a week or more to complete.

“You're at the end of a long journey,” Puckett assured. “Of course, there's going to be a little bit of residual time as the as the source of the population is removed. And then we work with conventional means to solve it. But the end is near for folks.”

Meanwhile, the county has approved $25,000 in assistance for residents who have been impacted by the infestation.