Skip to Content
Top Stories

“Dancing with the Stars” returns to the Plaza, fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Hollywood Star and host of Extra and Access Hollywood Mario Lopez is in El Paso to help raise funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso. Lopez was joined on stage by ABC 7's main anchor Stephanie Valle.

The Annual fundraiser is a spin on "Dancing with the Stars!" Local dance studios and dancers set fundraiser and dance goals.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso is a organization that supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between young girls and boys in the community and leaders.

The program helps connect the two and build upon the experience and guidance a mentor can offer children.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content