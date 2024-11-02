“Dancing with the Stars” returns to the Plaza, fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Hollywood Star and host of Extra and Access Hollywood Mario Lopez is in El Paso to help raise funds for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso. Lopez was joined on stage by ABC 7's main anchor Stephanie Valle.

The Annual fundraiser is a spin on "Dancing with the Stars!" Local dance studios and dancers set fundraiser and dance goals.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Paso is a organization that supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between young girls and boys in the community and leaders.

The program helps connect the two and build upon the experience and guidance a mentor can offer children.