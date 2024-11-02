UTEP falls to MTSU 20-13

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The UTEP Miners played host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6, 1-3) and fell short 20-14 Saturday afternoon.

The Miners were on a hunt to collect its second win of the season. UTEP’s starting QB Skyler Locklear was not suited up to play against the Blue Raiders due to a concussion he suffered against Louisiana Tech last week.

In the second quarter, the freshman QB JP Pickles ran the ball for 17-yard touchdown, 3-10 UTEP.

With 3:40 left in the first half, MTSU responded with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Myles Butler, 10-10.

In the third quarter, Buzz Flabiano snags a 29-yard field goal, 13-10 UTEP.

MTSU’s Zeke Rankin secures a 27-yard field goal to make it a tie game, 13-13.

QB Nicholas Vattiato with the keeper for a 1-yard TD, 20-13 MTSU.With 4 seconds left in left in the game and the ball on the 19-yard line, the Miners had a chance to tie the game. Pickles with an attempted pass it in the end zone but pass was incomplete.