Power outage at EPCC Valle Verde campus, campus closed today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College Valle Verde students and staff should not go to campus today.

EPCC officials sent an alert to students and faculty notifying them of a power outage on campus, it states, "Due to a power outage, the Valle Verde will be closed today." They say all other campuses are not affected and will remain open.

The alert was sent out at 7:10 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024. The cause of the power outage was not stated, ABC-7 will keep you updated once we learn more.