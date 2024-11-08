Skip to Content
Top Stories

Power outage at EPCC Valle Verde campus, campus closed today

By
New
Published 7:25 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College Valle Verde students and staff should not go to campus today.

EPCC officials sent an alert to students and faculty notifying them of a power outage on campus, it states, "Due to a power outage, the Valle Verde will be closed today." They say all other campuses are not affected and will remain open.

The alert was sent out at 7:10 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024. The cause of the power outage was not stated, ABC-7 will keep you updated once we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content