El Paso Fire Department fighting 2 separate fires in central, lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is fighting two fires Saturday night, one in central El Paso, and one in the lower valley.

The first fire was reported just before 9:30 at 1407 San Antonio Street.

Our ABC-7 Mountain Camera was able to capture a large presence of first responders at the scene.

The second fire was reported just before 10:30 at 138 S. Awbrey St. in the lower valley.

According to El Paso Fire Department dispatch, both fires were condition 1, and no injuries were reported in either of them. Both fires are also under investgation.

Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more.