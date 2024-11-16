“Girls on the Run” towards confidence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Students from IDEA Mesa Hills Academy participated in a 5K run as part of the "Girls on the Run of El Paso" program.

The 3rd-5th grade girls joined the group that partners with area elementary schools to provide a physical activity-based afterschool program that helps the students develop confidence, be joyful, and learn healthy habits.

Girls on the Run El Paso is an affiliate council of the Junior League of El Paso, Inc. and operated through volunteers.