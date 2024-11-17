Police ask for public’s help in finding man who held up convenience stores

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are seeking information on the identify of a robbery suspect.

Police say a man walked into a convenience store at 5665 S. Desert Blvd. on October 28 and went to the cash register and threatened the clerk with a handgun while demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There was a similar burglary On October 29 at a convenience store at 6410 Doniphan.

El Paso Police detectives found video of the vehicle they believe to be involved in both robberies.

The man in the surveillance pictures is described as being a Hispanic man, about 5' 10" tall, and a thin build.

Anyone with information on either robbery or the identity of the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Information can also be provided online at www.cselpaso.org.

You may remain anonymous, and if the information you provide leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.