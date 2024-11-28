Skip to Content
Managing diabetes and kidney disease during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Doctors recommend everyone eat a balanced diet and adopt an exercise routine to stay healthy.

The holiday season with all the rich and indulgent foods make it difficult to select healthy meals and keep an active lifestyle.

Medical experts say those dealing with diabetes and kidney disease struggle the most.

Coming up at 10 on ABC-7, Tony Gutierrez shares the tips and insight a local expert says will help those with restrictive diets enjoy the holiday while staying healthy.

Tony Gutierrez

