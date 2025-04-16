Chapin’s Daveon Singleton commits to UTEP over other D1 programs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chapin High School's star football player Daveon Singleton plans to stay home for his collegiate career as he's verbally committed to UTEP over other D1 programs like Texas Tech, Hawaii and Arkansas State.

The El Paso native has ascended into an all-around skilled player, having played both quarterback and running back positions.

With one year of high school left under his belt, he went ahead and committed early to UTEP, being the first commit from the 2026 class.

“Everything with college football now, relationships really matter especially getting out on the field super early with the coach," Singleton said.

In his three years in high school with the Huskies, he's tallied more than 5,500 yards of total offense and scored 67 touchdowns.

“The great thing about UTEP is they have the Minerback position," Marco Chavez Chapin's head coach said. "They put that guy at running back at the slot, they run the running back out on routes, what we do here is exactly what he’s going to be doing in college.”

Singleton knows he's going to have to work even harder at the college level.

“UTEP is going to get another hard worker and another playmaker," Singleton said.

With the change of landscape in college football it's made the decision tough for Singleton.

“You start hearing about NIL and you start throwing money in the mix, I can understand where it starts to get really difficult," Coach Chavez said. "But, just like he said relationships is what really mattered to him, the positions he can play and what he can do for a team really matter and I think UTEP and Coach Scotty Walden and his staff have done a great job with building relationships."

“It really means a lot for me to represent El Paso," Singleton said. "I really see the games being packed out and just everybody hoping on that UTEP train.”