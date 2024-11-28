Salvation Army distributes 1,000 free meals during annual drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Salvation Army with the help of Oro Temple volunteers handed out a thousand Thanksgiving Day meals during their annual community drive-thru event.

"We have turkey, cranberry dressing and we have green beans. We have a lot of stuff this day before Thanksgiving meal," said James Patrick, volunteer with Oro Temple.

This year the turkey was smoked by Rollin' Smoke BBQ who generously offered to brine and smoke about 80 turkeys for the Thanksgiving Day meals.

The community event is made possible through volunteers and organizations willing to help out those in the community who may not otherwise enjoy a traditional meal this holiday.

"Anyone in the area who needs help with a holiday meal. Maybe you're in a shelter," said Joanna Estrada, Communications Director for The Salvation Army. "Or maybe you just had a tight budget in your household this season."

Members of the Girls Scouts Troop 61229, Union Draft House, Oro Temple No. 9 Shriners, Five Points Lions Club, and The Salvation Army all worked together to get the meals prepped and ready to hand out to community members.

Those who showed up to receive their meals were very grateful to the volunteers who provided their meals and a little holiday cheer.

"Well, it's really awesome. It gives a lot of people an opportunity to have a Thanksgiving dinner that normally wouldn't have one. And for those less fortunate that might have a home but not be able to make Thanksgiving dinner."

"I thank them very much. And I hope that they continue and I hope that they get many blessings to be able to continue."