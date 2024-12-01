El Paso registered voters head to the polls to choose mayor, city council representatives

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Early voting starts Monday, December 2 for the City of El Paso and City of Socorro Runoff Election.

There are seven races in the City of El Paso, including Mayor, City Representatives for Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, and 7. Registered voters will also cast ballots for Municipal Judge Court No. 4.

In the City of Socorro, voters are deciding who will be the Alderman for District 4.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, December 10. Election day is Saturday, December 14.

Registered voters can vote at any early voting location.