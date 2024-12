SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - A woman in her 40s fell more than fifty feet down the side of Mt. Cristo Rey Sunday about 7:30 a.m.

Sunland Park Fire said the woman suffered multiple injuries and was originally found by border patrol.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital by the El Paso Fire Department's Star 1 helicopter.

We're still working to learn her current status, as well as what type of injuries she may have received.