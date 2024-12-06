El Paso’s WinterFest ranks 2nd in the nation in USA Today’s 2024 Best Holiday Market

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The City of El Paso's WinterFest ranks as the second-best holiday market in the country, according to USA TODAY's 2024 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards.

Readers from around the United States vote for their favorite holiday market that celebrates holiday cheer and festivities for the entire family.

“This national honor is a testament to the heart and soul of El Paso,” said City Manager Dionne Mack. “WinterFest brings our community together and showcases the warmth and vibrancy of our city to the nation. We are immensely proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who voted for El Paso. It’s a reflection of the dedication and creativity of our team, local businesses, and residents who make WinterFest a magical experience year after year.”

WinterFest offers shopping, food, entertainment, and holiday lights display in the downtown area. It runs through January 5, 2025.