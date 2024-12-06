Holiday Fiestas at Winterfest lights up San Jacinto Plaza, offers free concerts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - An average of 38,000 visitors head to San Jacinto Plaza every weekend to enjoy free concerts, performances, and enjoy free dance classes.

Winterfest weekend festivities run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through January 5.

Saturday the Senior Choir from the Parks and Recreation Senior Program will sign holiday music at 6 p.m. Followed by a "Pastorela Navideña" with the Ballet Folklorico Paso del Norte at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Mexican Consulate in El Paso and the City of El Paso. At 8:30 p.m. visitors can enjoy a cumbia concert by La Original Sonora group.

On Sunday, visitors can learn how to dance bachata, cumbia, and salsa during "Baila El Paso at Winterfest!" starting at 6 p.m. The El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy, Live Active El Paso, and the Parks and Recreation Department bring the lessons and live music afterward.

There are plenty of family friendly activities from photos with Santa, to the Holiday Food Truck Village, ice-skating at The Rink outside of the convention center, and the holiday market where you will find handmade gifts.