One person seriously injured in Lower Valley crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Lower Valley, according to El Paso Police.

Police say it happened on North Loop and Hawkins just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Our ABC-7 crew on the scene saw two cars severely damaged.

According to the last update from police at 7:37 a.m., all Eastbound are now open. All Westbound lanes remain closed between Dale Rd. and Butcher Rd.

Special Traffic Investigators are still looking into the crash. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest updates.