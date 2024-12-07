Wings, live music and bold flavors arrive in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Shack Wings & Brews and The Shack Slice & Brews hosted a grand opening Saturday afternoon at their fourth location at 13460 Eastlake Blvd.

The restaurants are known for their award-winning wings. El Paso foodies can also enjoy live music and gatherings with their families and friends in the patio to watch their favorite games or fights on the big screens.

The Shack Wings & Brews locations are owned by brothers Adrian and Michael Soto, who wanted to open up a restaurant that offered "quality service, great quality grub and the best hot winds of El Paso", according to their website.

For the past four years they have been voted as having the "Hottest Wings" at the Border Beer and Wing Fling Event.

The brothers bring their childhood experience from working at their mother's restaurant.