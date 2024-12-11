Skip to Content
Man shot outside Whataburger in Canutillo

Published 11:14 AM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police responded to a shooting at the Whataburger near the Outlet Shoppes last night.

The restaurant is located at 7057 South Desert Boulevard. The call came in at 10:41 PM.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency crews rushed the man to a local hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.

Investigators are still looking into the shooting. Police have not yet identified the victim or said if they have identified any people of interest. No other information is currently available.

