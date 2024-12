EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a condition two fire at a home in Central El Paso.

The call went out about 11 a.m. Saturday at the 900 block of Ochoa St.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and said no injuries were reported.

Crews remained at the scene checking for hot spots.

Fire investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire and the amount of damages.