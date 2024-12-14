Police say 4 killed and teen boy in custody

BELEN, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a quadruple homicide in a residence in Belen, New Mexico.

It happened Saturday around noon on Camino Escondido. Belen is about a half hour south of Albuquerque, and over three hours north of El Paso.

Police investigators say four victims were found dead, and add they have a 16-year-old boy in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, this story will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.