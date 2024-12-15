Police asking for help identifying 2 men for attempted robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who they say tried to rob a northeast convenience store last week.

According to police it happened on Sunday, December 8th at a D-K store located at 5830 Dyer.

Police released surveillance video showing the moment two men all dressed in black ran into the store.

According to police, the men were aggressive and ran towards the clerk demanding money.

One of the suspects also made a threat of having a weapon.

Police say the clerk managed to flee to a locked area.

In the video you can see one of the men jumped over the counter and attempting to open a locked deposit box.

The suspects were unsuccessful and fled from the business towards a side alley.

The suspect that jumped over the counter is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, and had a thin build.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(tips).