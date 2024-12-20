House passes bill to avert shutdown hours ahead of deadline

By Clare Foran, Haley Talbot and Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — The House voted on Friday to pass a stopgap funding bill in a bid to avert a shutdown just hours before a midnight deadline.

The Senate must take up the bill next before it could be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill would extend government funding into March and includes disaster relief as well as other provisions, but does not include a suspension of the debt limit, which President-elect Donald Trump has been demanding Republicans address.

The vote came after House Republicans had struggled to find a way to prevent the government from shutting down after Trump upended the funding push by coming out against an initial bipartisan deal.

The Republican-led chamber had tried and failed on Thursday to pass a GOP funding plan backed by Trump that would have included a two-year suspension of the debt limit.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

