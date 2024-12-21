El Paso woman wins a new car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One lucky El Pasoan won a free car, with no taxes, all courtesy of Charlie Clark Nissan here in El Paso.

The dealership held a contest to win a new Nissan Versa sedan.

15 finalists participated in the final stage of the giveaway Saturday afternoon.

There were 15 sets of car keys in a cooler, but only one key unlocked the door.

Blanca Veloz' key unlocked the door of the Nissan Versa, afterwards exclaiming with joy saying this was her "first ever new car".