El Paso woman wins a new car

today at 10:47 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One lucky El Pasoan won a free car, with no taxes, all courtesy of Charlie Clark Nissan here in El Paso.

The dealership held a contest to win a new Nissan Versa sedan.

15 finalists participated in the final stage of the giveaway Saturday afternoon.

There were 15 sets of car keys in a cooler, but only one key unlocked the door.

Blanca Veloz' key unlocked the door of the Nissan Versa, afterwards exclaiming with joy saying this was her "first ever new car".

Jason McNabb

