All lanes closed on Alameda after Zaragoza, motorcycle crash seriously injures one person

today at 10:32 PM
UPDATE: El Paso Police posted that all lanes are closed along Alameda just past Zaragoza. East and West Harris to Ysleta with minor backup. Clearing time estimated until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire dispatch says one person was taken to an area hospital Saturday night after a motorcycle crash.

It happened at Alameda Avenue and N. Schutz Dr. in the lower valley just before 9 p.m.

No word yet on the cause of the crash. This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

