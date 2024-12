EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - "Mija, Yes You Can' and ICON Custom Builder hosted their 4th Annual 'Mija, Yes We Care' holiday drive.

Organizers worked to create a holiday party for the patients at Hospice of El Paso who are not able to go home for the holidays.

The party included music, food, and gift baskets filled with blankets, picture frames, gift cards, relaxation items, books, and socks.