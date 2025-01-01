FBI identifies man they say drove a truck into a crowd, shot at police

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KVIA) - The FBI identified the suspect as Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The FBI says Jabbar is from Texas and 42-years-old. He was killed by local police after he exchanged gunfire with authorities who responded to the incident in the popular French Quarter. Two officers were hit by gunfire.

Investigators found an Isis flag and potential explosive devices in the area. The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Jabbar is said to have rammed a pickup truck into a crowd celebrating New Year's on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter.

The police Superintendent, Anne Kirkpatrick, said "the driver's actions were very intentional". The attack left at least 10 people dead and injured 35. The two officers who were shot are in stable condition according to Kirkpatrick. The attack occurred hours before the Sugar Bowl was to take place about a mile away from the site of the attack.

Norte Dame and the University of Georgia were set to play at the annual college football game, the bowl's CEO said the game is postponed for 24-hour due to public safety reasons.