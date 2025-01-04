All lanes now open, 1 person injured in crash at Gateway East near Raynolds

UPDATE: 5:52 p.m.: All lanes have reopened at Gateway East after Raynolds, according to El Paso Police.

UPDATE: One person received serious injuries after a single vehicle crash that happened at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to El Paso Fire.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say all lanes at Gateway East after Raynolds are closed after a crash.

I-10 East Paisano exit is also closed. Police say clearing time is estimated at an hour.

No word yet on injuries or cause of the crash.