It’s time to say goodbye

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Well, it's time.

When I was a kid, I would read the newspaper every morning, and watch the news every evening with my mom. My mom helped shape my idea about the importance of information, and about knowing what was happening in the world and in El Paso.

When I was in middle school, I remember thinking how cool reporting is. In high school, I got into the video and broadcasting classes. It was so much fun to find out what was going on -- and in turn, share what I learned with people. That was the start of my love of broadcast news.

When I was in college, I reached back out to my broadcasting teacher at hanks high school. I told Mr. Ruben Barron that I felt like I wasn't doing enough to chase my dream of being a reporter. He is the one who got me in touch with the news director here at KVIA at the time, Eric Huseby.

Thank you, Mr. Barron. He will always be Mr. Barron, no matter how often he tells me during our conversations that, after 25 years, I can call him Ruben.

Thank you, Eric, for not blowing me off as a 19-year-old with no college degree at the time, but a lot of ambition. Your blunt approach helped me understand how to tell a focused story.

When I was an intern, I was constantly following reporters and photographers on shoots. Asking questions about how to ask questions and tell stories. Thank you to robert holguin, roger smith, bob harp, and myrna membrila. They are the ones who come to mind as reporters who were eager to show me the ropes. And they are some of the best storytellers I have had the pleasure of shadowing and learning from.

Thank you to Gary Warner and Estela Casas, for showing me what it meant to be a class-act, trusted, intelligent anchor.

I want to thank my favorite people who make a huge difference behind the scenes and have helped me along the way.

People like Yvonne Suarez, KVIA's assignments editor. David Avila, CJ Holguin, and John McMinn -- some of the best photographers I've had the pleasure of working with and they helped make me into the storyteller I am today.

Thank you to Hillary Floren and Doppler Dave. They make the on-air work easy. Mark Ross and Nichole Gomez, thank you for being my work besties and keeping me sane.

To my kids, my parents, and all my friends -- both my lifelong friends, and the ones who I made here at KVIA -- thank you for being a huge support all these years. Mom, dad, this wouldn't have been possible without you.

Thank you to every single person who has answered my phone calls, texts, and emails over the years, and granted me an interview. Gaining your trust to tell your story, or to take your words in the context they were delivered, is not something I take lightly. In this business, your word is your bond and I've never underestimated that.

A lot of you have watched me grow up on your television. You are a huge reason why I am here: because of your loyalty and viewership. Thank you for watching me for the last 23 years. Thank you for emailing me, calling me, texting me, sending me messages on social media to wish me well. It has meant the world to me, and I'm honored.

I'll still be around -- stay tuned.