El Paso Police investigating body found behind Las Palmas Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the body of a man found Thursday morning in a parking lot near Las Palmas Medical Center.

According to a police spokesperson, officers responded at 8:11 a.m. to 1801 N. Oregon and found the deceased man. It is being treated as a death investigation while the medical examiner's determines a cause of death.

ABC-7 also reached out to Las Palmas about the body being found.

"We are aware that the El Paso Police Department responded to a call about a deceased individual in a private surface parking lot adjacent to Las Palmas Medical Center today," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Further details are unavailable due to the ongoing investigation.”