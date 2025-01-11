Mega Girl Scouts Cookie drop, sales begin Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - About 197-thousand boxes were distributed to area girl scout troops during Saturday morning's mega cookie drop .

Organizers say the expect them to be gone within the first two weeks.

The girl scouts program offers more than just cookie sales, parents and troop leaders say the many programs available help the girls learn real world skills they can use during their lifetime.

"The girls get to learn about entrepreneurship, they get to learn about money sense, they get to learn about science, they get to learn about technology. for example, my troop, just a couple months ago, became CPR certified and with first aid. so now these girls can actually save a life," said mom and troop leader Natiorka Lynch who started her own troop in Horizon City.

The Girl Scouts will be out selling cookies in various locations, just click on the link and type in your zip code: https://www.gsdsw.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.