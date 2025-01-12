Skip to Content
Police seek information on “knife-wielding” robber

Suspect Pic4
Crime Stoppers of El Paso
Suspect Pic2
Crime Stoppers of El Paso
Suspect Pic1
Crime Stoppers of El Paso
Published 6:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police are asking the community for information on a man they say walked into a pizza restaurant armed with a knife and tried to rob the restaurant.

According to witnesses the man approached the counter and took out a pocket knife then demanded money.

This scared the employee who ran towards other staff. The man then ran from the restaurant.

He is described as being 5' 9" tall, with light facial hair, between 20-to30 years old and Hispanic.

Witnesses told police he spoke Spanish and was wearing a tan baseball cap, black hooded jacket with a zipper, red t-shirt, black pants, and black athletic shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you may qualify for a cash reward.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

