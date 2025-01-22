Tornillo ISD experienced cybersecurity incident

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) - The Tornillo Independent School District posted a report on their website alerting parents and staff of a "cybersecurity incident".

The district was alerted to the breach on December 28 by PowerSchool, the provider of the district's student information system that unauthorized access to certain information was detected.

The post also stated:

Over the following days, PowerSchool’s investigation determined that an unauthorized party from an IP address outside the United States gained access to certain PowerSchool Student Information System data using a compromised login. The compromised account, which has since been deactivated by PowerSchool, was used to access all production and non-production servers via the PowerSchool API.

The breach apparently compromised PowerSchool servers in Texas, other cities in the United States and Canada.

The district said the information on student and teacher tables were exported.

PowerSchool, using the services of CyberSteward, received "reasonable assurances and video from the perpetrator that the data has been deleted", according to the post on the district's website.

Tornillo ISD said they do not believe additional copies exist and do not anticipate the data to be made public or shared.

PowerSchool is currently reviewing their security practices and implementing additional protocols.