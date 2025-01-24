100 months in federal prison for Fort Bliss soldier for sexual abuse of a minor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Carlos Humberto Richard Walsh was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Walsh is a former Army Specialist stationed at Fort Bliss when he was in a romantic relationship with a minor under the age of 16. Walsh was 23 at the time and was living in the barracks.

The relationship was from Oct. 1, 2022 to about Jan. 24, 2023, according to a release by the Western District of Texas United States Attorney's Office.

Evidence of the relationship was found during a barracks inspection where several items belonging to the victim were found in the barracks. The minor was also found in his vehicle during the inspection.

At the time the minor admitted to law enforcement officers that she had been living with Walsh in the barracks and had an intimate relationship.

The investigation included members of Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, and El Paso Police.

Walsh was arrested by federal authorities in May 25, 2023 and was in federal custody during the legal proceedings.