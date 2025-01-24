Skip to Content
City of El Paso receives $1.5 million in park grants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awarded $30.9 million in local park grants. The City of El Paso received $1.5 million.

The funding is for phase two of the El Paso Eastside Regional project to pay for sports courts, native landscaping, and irrigation.

The park grants are to help create and enhance outdoor recreation spaces.

The grants are on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. The areas must remain parkland areas, be properly maintained, and open to the public.

