2 men wanted by police for allegedly stealing $3,000 of merchandise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two men broke the front glass door of West TX Wellness & Extracts in East El Paso using large landscape rocks, according to El Paso Police.

One man went into the store and proceeded to take merchandise and handing it to the man who remained outside the store.

It happened on Jan. 14 about 4:40 a.m. at 9819 Socorro Road.

Police say the men stole about $3,000 worth of merchandise.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking the community for help in identifying the two men suspected in the burglary that also caused damage to the store's door and business displays.

Police describe the suspects and men about 5'7" with average builds. One of the men was wearing a black hooded jacket with a Calvin Klein logo on the front, dark pants, and black athletic shoes.

The man who went inside the building was wearing blue jeans, black athletic shoes with white soles, and a gray hooded jacket under a black jacket.

If you have any information you are asked to call police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.