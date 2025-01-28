El Paso Promise Program to boost education and workforce training

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The El Paso Promise Program, a new county initiative, is focused on providing job skills, workforce training, and educational opportunities for justice-involved youth.

Precinct 4 County Commissioner Sergio Coronado has been working on this initiative since 2018. He told ABC-7 this is something critical in our community, that will also help the county save resources.

“We'll commit with them, if they commit to us for 2 or 3 days out of the week and make sure their attendance sets up, their grades are up,” Coronado said. “It’s a win-win because we keep them out of the justice system, that saves us resources and money, and then we provide them with workforce training or education.”

Coronado told ABC-7 that 93% of individuals arrested between the ages of 17 and 28 lack education beyond a high school diploma, according to a sampling he obtained.

“It’s going to be the model program, not just for the state, but for the country,” Coronado emphaszied.

He also mentioned the program has required minimal funding from the county, they currently only have one paid position for the lead coordinator who will help organize it. Coronado says he anticipates two-thirds of the funding to come from private sector contributions and one third from public entities.

The program is already gaining traction, during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, the court approved several partnerships with organizations like Project ARRIBA, Islet Community Learning Center and Center for Employment training. These partnerships will provide educational and workforce training opportunities to the participants.

Project ARRIBA is a local nonprofit organization that has been investing in El Pasoans’ futures for 25 years. ABC-7 spoke to Roman Ortiz, CEO of Project ARRIBA, who says being part of the success stories is ‘wonderful.’

Through this partnership, participants in the El Paso Promise Program will receive a personalized case management design.

“Our case managers not only help them with, tuition, books, materials and supplies, but we also can help with daycare assistance,” Ortiz explained. “Participants will meet with their case manager on a weekly basis, which teaches them time management skills, teaches them to work well in groups, and then also helps them develop for the workplace.”

Ortiz says he has seen graduates of Project ARRIBA earn up to $60,000 a year compared to less than $12,000 before they started. “For every 100 people that start our program, about 94 are continuing on 12 months later, and it takes about two and a half years to get people graduated,” he said.

He also highlighted the current impact the organization has had in the county, “For every dollar that's invested in Project ARRIBA, $28 is being returned back into the El Paso County, that we've now added over $893 million in economic income, powered by getting people off of poverty and into the middle class.”

The El Paso Promise Program is focusing on providing pathways to high-demand careers in fields such as healthcare, IT, and education.

Commissioner Coronado noted the program was inspired by existing promise programs in other Texas cities, “By having an educated workforce, we can start to attract other industries, just like Dallas did, just like San Antonio did,” he said.

The first phase of the El Paso Promise Program will focus on justice-involved individuals, but Coronado said they already have plans to expand the program countywide in the future.

The El Paso Promise Program website is set to launch soon, stay with ABC-7 for updates on this story.